AdaptHealth (AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 27,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.