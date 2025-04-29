Enpro (NPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enpro to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-7.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $7.00 to $7.70 EPS.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enpro to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. 7,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enpro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

