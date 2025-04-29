X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 60,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $37.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
