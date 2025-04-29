X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 60,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XFOR Free Report ) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

