Northern Trust Corp Buys 327,267 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $596,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

HLT opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $242.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

