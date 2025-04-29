Barclays Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $257.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $249.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s current price.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.