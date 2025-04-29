MultiPlan (MPLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect MultiPlan to post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MPLN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,228. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MultiPlan from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

