PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.100 EPS.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PayPal stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.