Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 159,727 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,727 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

