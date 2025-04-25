Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,513,977 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 295.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,977 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $224,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,446,799 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

