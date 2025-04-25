Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $54.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $218.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

