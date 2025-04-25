Burling Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,936.28 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,829.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,979.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

