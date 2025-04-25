Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 326.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,195,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978,644 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $989,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.77. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $5,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,685,196 shares in the company, valued at $419,320,207.36. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

