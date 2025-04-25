Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.16 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

