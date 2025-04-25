Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Arcellx worth $74,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,408,458 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

