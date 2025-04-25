Analysts Offer Predictions for EGP Q2 Earnings

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

