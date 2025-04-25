iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

