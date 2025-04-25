Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 762,689 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,689 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AppLovin worth $190,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $475.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $267.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.04.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.