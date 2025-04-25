107,304 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Acquired by Monolith Management Ltd

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up about 1.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after buying an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,489,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATAT. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $23.77 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

