Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

