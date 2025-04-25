Monolith Management Ltd Takes Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 404,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,303,000. Amer Sports makes up approximately 5.9% of Monolith Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

AS stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

