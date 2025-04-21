Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 24.0%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,966,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 3,199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

CSGEF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

