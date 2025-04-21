Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Rises By 24.0%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,966,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 3,199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
CSGEF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Monday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile
