Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 94,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 93,871 shares.The stock last traded at $33.28 and had previously closed at $33.90.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

