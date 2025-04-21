Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 23,952 shares.The stock last traded at $48.34 and had previously closed at $48.52.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,056,000 after buying an additional 961,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

