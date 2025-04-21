Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 3,520 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $31.34.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $625,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

