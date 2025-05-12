Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cheniere Energy stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:LNG traded down $4.24 on Monday, hitting $229.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,616. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

