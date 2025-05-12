Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 7.9%

LULU traded up $22.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,911. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.86.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

