Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Expands By 17.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,638,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 3,086,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,277.4 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Down 4.9 %
DOGEF traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $69.41.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
