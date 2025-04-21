Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Expands By 17.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,638,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 3,086,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,277.4 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 4.9 %

DOGEF traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.