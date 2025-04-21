Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 847,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,119. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.