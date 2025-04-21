Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 847,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,119. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
