Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,446. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

