Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,446. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.