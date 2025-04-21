Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,446. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.