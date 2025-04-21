Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 133,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,910. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
