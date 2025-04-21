Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 133,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,910. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.