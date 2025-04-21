Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 31,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
