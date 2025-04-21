Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSMR stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 31,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.