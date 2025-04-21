Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.010-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.8 million. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.850 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,788. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.