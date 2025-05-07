Bokf Na Has $9.40 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

