Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 307 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,144,250. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,451 shares of company stock worth $142,194,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,137.69 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $974.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $925.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.