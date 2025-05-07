Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DIS opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Walt Disney
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
