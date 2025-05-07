UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $395.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.20 and its 200-day moving average is $526.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $393.11 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

