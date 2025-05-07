Cetera Investment Advisers Has $61.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,370 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

