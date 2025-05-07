EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $817,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 49,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after buying an additional 1,423,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

