Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 516 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3134 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

