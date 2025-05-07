DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,511 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,537,585. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,796,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,665.88. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,681,079 shares of company stock worth $112,941,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

