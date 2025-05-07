Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

