EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 46,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

