CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

