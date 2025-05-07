Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 424,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 92,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

