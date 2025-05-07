Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.