JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,561,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,188 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,363 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

