Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,803 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

