EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65.65 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $65,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $8,496,076 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

