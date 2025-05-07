iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 10.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

