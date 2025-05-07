EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,322 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $915.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $752.30 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $915.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.